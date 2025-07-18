Cotton Pushing Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Cotton futures are up 10 to 15 points, in the active new crop contracts, with thinly traded October 41 points higher at midday. A firmer US dollar index is a drag on prices. Crude oil futures are up 53 to 72 cents per barrel for this first part of Thursday, with gasoline and diesel also higher.

The Seam showed sales of 2,521 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 61.21 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points at 79.30 on July 16. ICE cotton stocks were steady on July 15, with the certified stocks level at 34,234 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) is 54.71 cents/lb. and will be updated this afternoon.

USDA-FAS reported weekly upland cotton sales of 5,500 running bales (RB) for the week of July 4-10 this morning. That was a sharp 93% decline from the previous, pre-holiday week. Vietnam was the largest buyer. Another 73,000 RBs were booked for 2025/26 crop year delivery. Pima sales for the two years were 2,600 RB and 3,400 RB respectively.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 67.13, up 18 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.71, up 15 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.96, up 13 points

