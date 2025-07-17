Cotton Pushing Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Cotton futures are up 3 to 5 points, in the nearbys, as October is 41 points higher. Price action was down 1 to 26 points across most contracts on Wednesday. Thinly traded October was down the hardest. Crude oil was up a dime per barrel at $66.62, with the US dollar index giving back strong early week gains today, down $0.320 to 97.990.

The Seam showed sales on 2,521 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 61.21 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points at 78.75 on July 15. ICE cotton stocks were steady on July 15, with the certified stocks level at 34,234 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) is 54.71 cents/lb. and in effect through Thursday evening.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.95, down 26 points, currently up 41 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.56, down 3 points, currently up 5 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.83, down 1 points currently up 3 points

