Cotton Pushing Back Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 3 to 14 point gains at midday on Wednesday. The outside markets are mixed factors, with the US dollar index down 225 points and crude oil back 44 cents/barrel lower after creeping back above $70 earlier in the session.

The Seam reported 3,500 bales of online sales on December 3 at an average price of 63.27 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on 12/3 at 81.75 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.41, up 14 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.6, up 5 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.5, up 3 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.