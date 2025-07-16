Cotton Pushes Gains to Tuesday’s Close

Cotton futures popped higher on Tuesday, with contracts closing up 40 to 80 points. Crude oil was down $0.26/barrel at $66.72, with the US dollar index $0.572 higher to $98.335.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed condition ratings up 2% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was up 3 points to 339. Ratings in TX were up 5 points, with GA down 13 points.

The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on 7/10 at 78.05. ICE cotton stocks were down 275 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 34,234 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 63 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.71 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.21, up 80 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.59, up 47 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.84, up 44 points

