Cotton Push Higher Continuing on Friday AM Trade

Cotton price action is up another 38 to 47 points on Friday morning. Futures ended the Thursday session with contracts continuing to push higher, up 27 to 63 points despite weaker Export Sales data. Crude oil was up $0.33/barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.333.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 27,342 RB of 2024/25 cotton sold in the week ending on June 19. Pakistan was the top buyer of 9,200 RB with 7,700 RB sold to Vietnam. New crop sales were 64,664 RB, with 34,300 RB sold to Vietnam. Total sales for both marketing years were the lowest since September. Shipments were 184,521 RB in that week, the smallest total since mid-January. Turkey was the top destination of 41,300 RB, with 36,400 RB to Vietnam.

The Seam reported just 1,186 bales sold in the Wednesday online auction at an average price of 66.64 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 6/25 at 78.65. ICE cotton stocks were steady on June 25, with a certified stocks level of 61,136 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 15 points on Thursday at 54.18 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.07, up 63 points, currently unch

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.14, up 27 points, currently up 47 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.8, up 48 points, currently up 41 points

