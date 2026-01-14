Stocks

Cotton Push Higher Continues on Wednesday Morning

January 14, 2026 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices are up 19 to 25 points in the front months on Wednesday AM trade. Futures posted steady to slightly lower trade on Tuesday, with some front months down 3 points. Crude oil futures were up another $1.60 per barrel at $61.10. The US dollar index was up $0.304 at $98.930.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.09 cents/lb on 21,284 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down steady on January 12 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 481 bales on 1/12 with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.88, down 3 points, currently up 25 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.41, down 3 points, currently up 22 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.86, unch, currently up 19 points

