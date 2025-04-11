Cotton Pulling Back as USDA Cuts Export Projection

Cotton futures are down 21 to 39 points across most nearby contracts on Thursday. Crude oil futures are leaking back lower at midday, down $3.26/barrel. The US dollar index was is falling $1.903 so far on the day to 100.72.

USDA reported a 100,000 bale increase to the US ending stocks estimate to 5 million bales this morning. That came via a 100,000 bale cut to exports. World ending stocks for 2024/25 were up 530,000 bales to 78.86 million bales.

Export Sales data showed a total of 115,082 RB in sales during the week ending on April 3, an 11% drop from last week. Export shipments were tallied at 377,200 RB in that week, down from the previous week.

CONAB showed a slight increase to their Brazilian cotton production estimate on Thursday morning, up 0.07 to 3.89 MMT.

The Seam reported 670 cash bales sold on Wednesday, at an average price of 56.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on April 9 at 77.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 4/9, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points last week to 55.22 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.42, down 21 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.92, down 39 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.21, down 26 points

