Cotton Pulling Back Following Solid Crop Ratings

Cotton prices are down 106 to 187 points at Wednesday’s midday. Outside factors are a negative influence, with crude oil down 55 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up 421 points.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 59% of the cotton crop planted as of Sunday, 2% ahead of average. The crop was also pegged at 4% squared, 1% behind normal. The initial condition rating was tallied at 60% gd/ex. That translates to a Brugler500 index of 362, the best initial rating for the crop since 2017. Ratings in TX were at 349, also the best start since 2017, with GA at 360.

The Seam reported 552 bales sold on the platform on May 28 at an average price of 65 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were back up 265 bales on May 28 at 193,691 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 125 points on May 28 at 89.60 cents/lb. The AWP was 62 points to 60.08 cents/lb and is good through Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.56, down 187 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 77.83, down 129 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 79.37, down 123 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

