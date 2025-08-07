Cotton Pulling Back from Early Gains on Thursday

Cotton futures are showing slight 4 to 20 point losses across most front months on Thursday. The US dollar index is back up $0.117 to $98.100, as crude oil futures are steady at midday.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of net reductions of 17,172 RB in the week ending on 7/31 for old crop to round out the marketing year. A total of 598,393 RB is carried over from unshipped sales, with 107,300 RB sold for new crop in the last week of July. Shipments to round out the 2024/25 marketing year were 182,334 RB, taking the total to 11.191 million RB.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points at 78.25 cents on August 6. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/5, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on last week at 54.52 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.5, down 20 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.72, down 12 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.15, down 4 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.