Cotton Pulled Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are down 10 to 20 points across most contracts on Thursday. The outside markets are a pressure factor, with crude oil down $0.13/barrel and the US dollar index 225 points higher.

The Seam reported 2,657 bales of online sales on October 16 at an average price of 69.08 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on October 16 at 82.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 40 points last week to 60.41 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 73.15, down 19 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.59, down 20 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 75.57, down 13 points

