Cotton Pull Back on Friday

Cotton futures posted Friday losses of 37 to 45 points to round out the week that saw July up 167 points. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil futures back up 39 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.202 to $99.370

Weekly CFTC data showed spec funds trimming another 4,981 contracts from their net short position in cotton futures and options as of 4/22, taking it to -37,437 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data has cotton bookings for the year totaling 10.859 million RB, which is 4% behind the same time last year. It Is 107% of the USDA export number, and ahead of the 5-year average sales pace of 104%.

The Seam reported 10,709 cash bales sold online on 4/24, at an average price of 64.3 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on Thursday at 80.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 24 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.85, down 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.8, down 37 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 69.97, down 40 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.