Cotton Printing New Lows for the Move

Dec Cotton is back below the 80c round number mark at midday working with a 27 point loss so far. The other front months are 12 to 26 points weaker. New crop futures are in the black at midday, leaving the Dec/Dec spread at a 67 point inverse.

USDA’s FAS reported a MY high 457,129 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 10/26. The weekly update showed China was the top buyer with 324k RBs and Mexico booked 108k. The report also included 88k RBs sold for 24/25 delivery, leaving the forward book at 500k RBs – compared to 1.1m at this time last year. The week’s exports were 123k RBs for a season total of 1.947 million.

The Cotlook A Index for Friday was 130 points weaker to 91.3 cents/lb. USDA’s FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 61 points to 68.11 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 79.69, down 11 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 82.12, down 12 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 83.22, down 12 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.