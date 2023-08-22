Cotton Prices Touching Yesterday’s Highs

After fading off the midday highs on Monday, Tuesday cotton prices are back to the levels with 82 to 98 point gains through midday.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 81% of cotton setting and 18% opening for 8/20. Condition ratings at the national level gained 3% points to Very Poor at the expense of Good. That net dropped the Brugler500 rating 9 points to 271.

The Cotlook A Index remained at 94.10 cents/lb on 8/21. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb up by 89 points from the previous week, effective through Thursday.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.61, up 90 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.44, up 78 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 84.53, up 78 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.