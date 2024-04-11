Cotton Prices Remain Under Pressure, Bulls Hope for Helpful USDA News

Cotton is trading 40 to 80 points lower in early Thursday action, with thinly traded October the weakest . Futures closed out the day 73 to 76 points lower in the old crop contracts on Wednesday, with new crop months up 12 to 21 points. March CPI data was released this morning, showing inflation rising at a 3.5% rate, with corn CPI at +3.8%. both above expectations. The US dollar index is up more than 1058 points on the day, adding pressure to the old crop months.

USDA will update the US and world balance sheets later this morning, with the Export Sales report out first at 7:30 am CDT.

The Seam had a total of just 513 bales sold on April 9, for an average price of 61.75 cents. That was a sharp 6.63 cent drop from the previous sale, though volume was light. The Cotlook A Index was back up 70 points to 92.65 cents/lb on 4/8. The AWP weakened by another 140 points to 69.48 last Thursday and is in effect through this coming Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.31, down 73 points, currently down 60 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 87.07, down 77 points, currently down 47 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 81.43, up 7 points, and is currently down 40 points

