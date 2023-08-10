Cotton Prices Rallying through Midday

Cotton futures are trading at or near their highs so far for Thursday. December is gaining triple digits and is working with a net weekly gain of 223 points.

The weekly Export Sales report had 277k RBs of cotton sold as the new MY begins. Exports for the week were 325k RBs, split nearly 50/50 for 22/23 and 23/24 tracking.

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 95.90 cents for 8/9, down by 15 points. The AWP for cotton is 70.19 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.44, up 109 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.4, up 98 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.36, up 81 points

