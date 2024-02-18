Cotton Prices Inch Up in January

If you would like to see more stories on ag commodities, visit our newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus.

Cotton prices saw a modest rise in January, fueled by a tightening US supply and evolving global dynamics, according to the latest report by Cotton Outlook. The USDA lowered its domestic crop forecast, citing drought in Texas, leading to projections of reduced ending stocks. This, coupled with strong import demand from Pakistan and Turkey, pushed ICE futures up 4.17 cents/lb and the Cotlook A Index by 2.3 cents.

China, a major cotton consumer, remained active in US exports, but a surprise emerged: India, typically an importer, became a competitive exporter. Stable domestic prices gave Indian cotton a price advantage, attracting buyers from Bangladesh and the Far East.

Positive weather in the Southern Hemisphere bolstered harvest prospects. Early planting in Brazil and timely rains in Argentina fueled optimistic yield projections. Australia's cotton crop also benefitted from recent rains, potentially exceeding earlier estimates.

Moving forward, the market awaits cues from US planting intentions, India's future export activity, and Southern Hemisphere harvest progress. These factors will shape final production figures and potentially influence price trends.

