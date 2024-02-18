News & Insights

Markets

Cotton Prices Inch Up in January

February 18, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Hedder ->

If you would like to see more stories on ag commodities, visit our newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus.

Cotton prices saw a modest rise in January, fueled by a tightening US supply and evolving global dynamics, according to the latest report by Cotton Outlook. The USDA lowered its domestic crop forecast, citing drought in Texas, leading to projections of reduced ending stocks. This, coupled with strong import demand from Pakistan and Turkey, pushed ICE futures up 4.17 cents/lb and the Cotlook A Index by 2.3 cents.

China, a major cotton consumer, remained active in US exports, but a surprise emerged: India, typically an importer, became a competitive exporter. Stable domestic prices gave Indian cotton a price advantage, attracting buyers from Bangladesh and the Far East.

Positive weather in the Southern Hemisphere bolstered harvest prospects. Early planting in Brazil and timely rains in Argentina fueled optimistic yield projections. Australia's cotton crop also benefitted from recent rains, potentially exceeding earlier estimates.

Moving forward, the market awaits cues from US planting intentions, India's future export activity, and Southern Hemisphere harvest progress. These factors will shape final production figures and potentially influence price trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Hedder
Hedder is an expert-centric publishing house that revolutionizes how investors and industry stakeholders increase their financial and industry knowledge. Our mission is to tear down the walls that have prevented the vast majority of investors from accessing financial knowledge and research. We curate industry executives and subject matter experts as authors, and deliver monthly series at a nominal monthly fee that is affordable for everyone.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.