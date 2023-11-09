Cotton Prices Firming for Report Day

After printing the lowest prices in nearly 12 months, the cotton market is trading back up into the report day. The cotton market continued to trade weaker through Wednesday, with the Dec contract’s 159 point drop amounting to 15 cents from the Sep 1 high. Crude Oil futures also remain under pressure, with Wednesday’s $2/bbl loss amounting to a net $19.70 drop from the 9/28 high.

The ERS’s Baseline Projections show upland cotton area is anticipated to work back towards 12.2 million acres planted by 2027, and abandonment is projected to level off at ~20% (80% harvested). The initial take for 2024 is 11.7 million vs. 10.1 million this year. Both exports and ending stocks are projected to climb over the next decade, though the stocks/use ratio is anticipated to hover near 22%.

The Cotlook A Index for 11/7 was 130 points lower at 90.5 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 68.11 cents/lb, and will be updated Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were 81,932 bales as of 11/06.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 74.89, down 159 points, currently up 93 points

Mar 24 Cotton is at 77.7, down 167 points, currently up 91 points

May 24 Cotton is at 79.09, down 140 points, currently up 73 points

