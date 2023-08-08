Cotton Prices Down at Midday

Cotton is trading off the lows from earlier in the session, but still 32 to 52 points in the red. December futures have seen a penny range for the day so far.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report after the close on Monday had 92% of the cotton crop squaring as of 8/6. That is 1% point behind average. The report showed 63% was setting bolls matching the average. NASS found that 8% of bolls were opening as of 8/6 which is 1ppt behind the average pace. The Brugler500 Index showed crop conditions were 3 points lower for the week, to 300 and reflecting worse conditions in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/7 was 55 points weaker to 95.05 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.97, down 37 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.05, down 40 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.21, down 38 points

