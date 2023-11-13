Cotton Prices are Mostly Stronger

News & Insights

Midday cotton futures are working 9 to 23 points in the black so far for midday. New crop Dec is 5 cents weaker so far. Weekly Commitment of Traders data was delayed this afternoon by the federal Veteran’s Day holiday. 

The Weekly Cotton Market Review showed 6,165 bales were sold at spot last week, averaging 72.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 150 points stronger to 89.05 cents/lb. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 77.59, up 27 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 79.62, up 12 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 80.43, up 15 points

