Cotton Price Weakens Into Friday

April 12, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Cotton futures are down 30 to 82 points this morning. Thursday action in the cotton market saw losses of 40 to 194 points. The outside markets provided some pressure, with crude oil down 63 cents and the US dollar index extending Wednesday’s strength. 

The weekly Export Sales release from FAS showed 81,500 RB of old crop upland cotton sales in the week ending on April 4, a 5-week low. New crop interest was improved from last week, but still at just 35,661 RB. Actual shipments in that week were 274,147 RB, a 9-week low.  Cotton export commitments have reached 95% of the full year forecast. The 5 year average would be 103% for this date. Unshipped sales on the books lag last year by 22% (3.6 million bales vs. 4.6 million a year ago at this time).

USDA left the US cotton balance sheet alone this month, as they wait for final production data next month. Projected ending stocks are still at 2.5 million bales, though the US average farm price estimate was trimmed by a penny to 76 cents. The World cotton S&D table had a 0.26 million bale cut to stocks at 83.08 million bales, mainly on smaller carryover from the previous crop year. 

The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points to 92.15 cents/lb on April 10. The AWP weakened by another 140 points to 69.48 last Thursday and will be updated later today.

May 24 Cotton  closed at 83.37, down 194 points, currently down 82 points

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 85.25, down 182 points, currently down 77 points

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 80.69, down 74 points, currently down 42 points

