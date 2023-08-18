Cotton Price See Little Change on Friday

Thinly traded October cotton futures were up 17 points on Friday, but December is where the active price discovery takes place, with much higher volume and open interest. On Friday, there wasn’t much new to discover, with December settling 2 points higher. The outside markets were supportive, with the Dollar Index backing down after a sharp rise on Thursday. Crude oil was higher on both Thursday and Friday, but still down for the week.

FAS weekly Export Sales data has the new year shipped and unshipped sales at 43% of the full year USDA forecast, trailing the 5-year average pace by 10 percentage points. Commitments are also down 30% from the same point last year.

The Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed the managed money crowd adding 1,866 contracts to their net long during the week ending 8/15, putting it at 33,796 contracts on Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points lower to 95.15 cents/lb on 8/17. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb on Thursday, up 89 points from the previous week and in effect through next Thursday.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 84.53, up 17 points,

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.63, up 2 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 83.54, down 4 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.