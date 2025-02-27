Cotton Pressured by Dollar Strength and Weaker Export Business

Cotton futures are back to weaker trade on Thursday, with midday losses of 12 to 59 points. The outside markets were pressure factors. Crude oil futures are up $1.46/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.821 higher so far on the day.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 166,875 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on 2/20, a 7-week low. That was down 46.59% from the previous week but well above the same week last year. Vietnam was the largest buyer to 43,000 RB, with 31,100 RB sold to China. Export shipments were at 267,538 RB, a drop from last week’s MY high. That was still the second largest total we’ve seen so far this year. The top destination was Vietnam of 80,300 RB, with 52,700 RB to Pakistan.

USDA’s armchair estimates for the 2025 cotton crop were released via their Outlook Forum this morning, with acreage on par with estimates at 10 million acres. The overall ending stocks projection was tallied at 4.8 million bales.

The Seam showed 122 bales in online sales on February 26, with an average price of 56.56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on 2/26 at 78.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 10,921 bales on Wednesday on new certified bales with the current level at 12,653 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last week by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb. It will be updated later this afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 65.37, down 59 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 66.71, down 16 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 67.75, down 12 points

