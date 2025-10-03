Stocks

Cotton Pressure Lower by Outside Factors

October 03, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts falling back 42 to 50 points amid outside pressure. The US dollar index was up $0.214 on the day to $97.595, with crude oil falling $1.10/barrel.

Wednesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 2,158 sales at an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on October 1 to 77.15 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/1, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was not reported on Thursday due to the government shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 62.65, down 50 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.09, down 50 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 67.04, down 42 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.