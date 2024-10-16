Cotton Posts Weaker Action on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed Tuesday with losses of 40 to 44 points. The outside markets were mixed with the crude oil a pressure factor, down $2.92/barrel and the US dollar index 40 points lower.

This afternoon’s Crop Progress report from NASS indicated a total of 88% of the US cotton crop with bolls open and harvest 34% complete, vs the 30% average pace. Condition ratings were up 5% to 34% as of October 13, with the Brugler500 index rising 11 points to 294.

The Seam reported 862 bales of online sales on October 11 at an average price of 66.73 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were down 91 points on Monday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on October 11 at 84.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 40 points last week to 60.41 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.75, down 44 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.21, down 43 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.13, down 43 points

