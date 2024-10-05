Cotton Posts Strength on Friday

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts up 22 to 54 points across the board. That helped December to close the week with a 55 point gain. Crude oil futures were up $0.83/barrel ahead of the weekend with the world waiting on Israel’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack from earlier in the week. That is adding some support, with the dollar index up 490 points following this morning’s better than expected jobs report.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds at a net short of just 12,147 contracts as of 10/1 a 5,402 contract reduction on the week.

Export Sales data showed commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 5.055 million RB, which is down 13% from the same time last year. It is also 46% of the USDA export projection, behind the 58% average selling pace

The Seam reported 684 online cash cotton bale sales on Thursday, averaging 74.59 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 2, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on October 3 at 85.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points on Thursday to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through next week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.27, up 54 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.28, up 48 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.52, up 47 points

