Cotton Posts Midweek Losses

Cotton futures were down anywhere from 39 to 187 points on Wednesday. The outside market influences put pressure on the market, with crude oil down 54 cents/barrel and the UD dollar index up 160 points.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 192 bales on April 23 at 176,977 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 150 points to 88.55 cents/lb on April 23. The AWP dropped another 325 points to 62.18 last week and is good through this Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 79.51, down 71 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.01, down 71 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 77.69, down 39 points

