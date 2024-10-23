Cotton Posts Gains on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up 15 to 52 points. The outside markets were adding pressure, with crude oil down 79 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 356 points higher.

The Seam reported 1,134 bales of online sales on October 22 at an average price of 70.74 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 120 points on October 22 at 83.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 117 points to 59.24 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 74.53, up 49 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 75.86, up 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 76.78, up 41 points

