Cotton Posts Gains, as USDA Reports Improved Conditions After the Close

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with gains of 18 points across the front months. The outside markets were supportive factors, as the US dollar index was down $0.313 on the day to $97.415 and crude oil futures $0.57 higher.

Crop Progress data showed a total of 97% of the US cotton crop was setting bolls as of Sunday, with 40% of the crop with bolls opening. Harvest was tallied at 8% complete, 2 points ahead of normal. Cotton conditions were up 3% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index rose 5 points to 349.

The Seam reported 1,732 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 63.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points at 77.60 cents on September 5. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/5, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points on Thursday at 54.31 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.57, up 18 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.21, up 18 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.14, up 18 points

