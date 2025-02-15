Cotton Posts Gains Ahead of the Long Weekend

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts gaining some steam, up 23 to 33 points. March was up 148 points on the week. Crude oil futures were down 75 cents/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index $0.531 lower. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day, with a normal open for the Tuesday session.
CFTC data showed specs cutting back 1,926 contracts from their large net short in cotton futures and options as of 2/11. They took that net position to -60,481 contracts as of Tuesday.
The Cotlook A Index was up another 25 points on February 12 at 79.10 cents/lb. The Seam reported 4,022 bales of online sales on Thursday at an average price of 64.73 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on 2/13 at 218 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon.
Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.11, up 28 points,
May 25 Cotton closed at 68.31, up 33 points,
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.11, up 23 points
