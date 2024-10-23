News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Posting Wednesday Gains

October 23, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are trading with 40 to 68 point gains so far on Wednesday. The outside markets are adding pressure, with crude oil down $1.09/barrel and the US dollar index 421 points higher.

The Seam reported 1,134 bales of online sales on October 22 at an average price of 70.74 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 120 points on October 22 at 83.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 117 points to 59.24 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 74.59, up 55 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 75.84, up 43 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 76.81, up 44 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.