Cotton Posting Turnaround Tuesday Losses

Midday cotton action has prices back in free fall mode, as contracts are down 154 to 270 points on Tuesday.

Cotton planting across the US has now been reported at 8% complete according to NASS, even with the average pace in the last 5 years. That was also 1% ahead of last year. Both of the two major cotton growing states are off to a slightly slower start, with TX at 13% complete and GA 1% planted, both 1% back of normal.

The Cotlook A Index was down another 70 points to 88.90 cents/lb on April 15. The AWP dropped another 405 points to 65.43 last Thursday and is good through next week.

May 24 Cotton is at 80.2, down 273 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.09, down 306 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 78.63, down 194 points

