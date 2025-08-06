Cotton Posting Tuesday Gains

Cotton futures are showing gains of 41 to 88 points so far on the Tuesday session. The US dollar index is back down $0.056 to $98.520, as crude oil futures are another $1.00/barrel lower.

Cotton exports excluding linters during June totaled 1.008 million bales, a 22.03% improvement from last year but down 20.02% from May.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed a total of 87% of the US cotton crop squared by August 3, 2 points back of normal. There were also 55% setting bolls, 3 points behind average, with 5% of the crop bolls opening. Conditions were unchanged at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 345 despite some shifting. Ratings in TX were down 8 points with GA improving 8 points

The Cotlook A Index was down a penny at 77.50 cents on August 4. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/4, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on last week at 54.52 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.44, up 88 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.14, up 50 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.39, up 41 points

