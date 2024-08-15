Cotton Posting Thursday Strength

Cotton futures are heading higher on Thursday with contracts up 15 to 21 points. The US dollar index is 425 points higher, with crude oil rallying $1.39 per barrel.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed just 110,946 RB in upland cotton bookings for the week of August 8 as Pakistan led the way with purchases of 47,200 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 131,271 RB for that week, with 35,400 RB headed to Vietnam and 27,400 RB to China.

The Seam reported 991 bales of cotton sold in their online auction with prices averaging 65.64 cents/lb, down 6 points from the previous day. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 14, leaving 15,526 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on August 13 to 79.45 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.24 cents/lb and will be updated later today.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 67.26, up 21 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 68.81, up 16 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70.16, up 15 points

