Cotton Posting Strength on Thursday Morning

Cotton futures are up 27 to 38 points so far on Thursday. Prices ended the Wednesday session with contracts down 78 to 98 points. The US dollar index was up 65 points, with crude oil down $1.16 per barrel. CPI data was released yesterday morning showing July CPI up 0.2% from June, in line with estimates, and up 2.9% on an annualized rate vs 3% estimates. Core CPI was up 3.2% yr/yr.

The Seam reported 703 bales of cotton sold in their online auction with prices averaging 65.70 cents/lb, up 55 points from the previous day. ICE cotton stocks were down 270 bales via decertification on August 13, leaving 15,526 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 75 points on August 13 to 80.45 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.24 cents/lb and is good through today.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.05, down 94 points, currently up 37 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.65, down 92 points, currently up 35 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.01, down 90 points, currently up 32 points

