Cotton Posting Monday Pop Higher

Cotton futures are up 22 to 28 points a midday. The US dollar index was back down $0.375 to $98.545, as crude oil futures are another $1/barrel lower. OPEC+ announced another production hike of 547,000 barrels per day in September.

CFTC data showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding 482 contracts from their net short position as of 7/29, taking the position to 40,361 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 84 bales on Thursday, with an average price of 60.45 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points at 78.50 cents on August 1. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/1, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.52 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 64.7, up 28 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.58, up 22 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 67.96, up 27 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.