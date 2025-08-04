Cotton Posting a Monday Bounce Back

Cotton prices are up 40 to 49 points across most contracts on Monday morning. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts down 89 to 119 points across the nearbys. December was down 187 points on the week. The US dollar index was back down $1.318 to $98.425, as crude oil futures were $2.09/barrel lower.

CFTC data showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding 482 contracts from their net short position as of 7/29, taking the position to 40,361 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 176 bales on Thursday, with an average price of 60.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 77.95 cents on July 31. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/31, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.52 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.42, down 119 points, currently up 48 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.36, down 89 points, currently up 48 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.69, down 91 points, currently up 42 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.