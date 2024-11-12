Cotton Posting Mixed Trade to Start Tuesday

Cotton prices are showing 12 to 18 points losses in most contracts, with nearby Dec up 8 points. Futures felt the weight of negative outside market influences, as contracts were down 46 to 129 points at the close. The outside markets continue to pressure the market, with crude oil down $2.24/barrel and the US dollar index back up 515 points on the day.

The Seam reported 2,681 bales of online sales on November 8 at an average price of 69.63 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 135 points on 11/8 at 83.35 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 58 points last week to 57.96 cents/lb in Thursday afternoon’s report.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.2, down 105 points, currently up 8 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.55, down 104 points, currently down 12 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 74.78, down 98 points, currently down 18 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.