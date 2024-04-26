News & Insights

Cotton Posting Gains to Start Friday

April 26, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Cotton futures are up 6 to 45 this morning. They posted mixed action on Thursday, with contracts anywhere from up 38 points to 21 points lower. The outside market influences saw crude oil up $1.03/barrel (highest close since April 16) and the US dollar index 260 points lower.

USDA Export Sales data revealed an uptick to the old crop cotton bookings in the week of 4/18 to 177,077 RB. That was an 11-week high! New crop sales were slightly below the week prior at 65,735 RB. Export shipments dropped to a 9-week low of 261,698 RB. 

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 1,170 bales on April 24 at 178,147 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points to 88.25 cents/lb on April 24. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 in this afternoon’s release and is good through next Thursday.

May 24 Cotton  closed at 79.58, up 7 points, currently 49 points

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 81.08, up 7 points, currently 5 points

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 77.64, down 5 points, currently 4 points

