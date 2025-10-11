Stocks

Cotton Posting Friday Losses on Increases Trade Tensions

October 11, 2025 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are down 55 to 64 points so far on Thursday. October expired today.  The US dollar index is back down $0.525 on the Friday session to $98.760, with crude oil $2.55/barrel lower and below the $60 level.

Earlier this morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social that China is becoming “hostile” in response to Chinese export control over rare earth minerals. In a lengthy post, he mentioned that he now may not be meeting with President Xi later this month in South Korea and “one of the policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products.” The market is being pressured by the increased trade rhetoric that is not perceived as leading to a trade deal anytime soon, nor does it ease tensions for China to come in for any ‘good will’ buying. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on Thursday at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 9, with the certified stocks level at 16,471 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 63.92, down 55 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.7, down 64 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 67.02, down 64 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.