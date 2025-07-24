Cotton Posting Early Thursday Gains

Cotton price action is up 27 to 37 points on Thursday morning. Futures faded back off the midday gains on Wednesday, closing with mixed action of 3 points higher to a point lower. Crude oil futures were down 79 cents on the session. The US dollar index was weaker, down $0.177 to $96.940.

The Seam showed sales of 1,093 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 61.43 cents/lb. The world focused Cotlook A Index was down 80 points at 78.65 on July 21. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/22, with the certified stocks level at 22,337 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up a tick on Thursday at 54.72 cents/lb. It is in effect through this coming Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.62, up 3 points, currently up 27 points

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.24, down 1 points, currently up 37 points

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.63, up 2 points, currently up 33 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.