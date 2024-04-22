Cotton Post Monday Strength

The cotton market saw some recovery from the drop off the February highs, as contracts were up 29 to 140 points on Monday.

The US cotton crop is now 11% planted as of April 21 according to the NASS Crop Progress report from this afternoon. That matches both the 5-year average and last year’s pace.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 527 bales on April 19 at 176,610 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 80 points to 86.55 cents/lb on April 19. The AWP dropped another 325 points to 62.18 yesterday and is good through this Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.04, up 135 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.42, up 140 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 78.49, up 94 points

