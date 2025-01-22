Cotton Pops Higher on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts up 7 to 55 points across the board. The outside markets were mixed factors, as the US dollar index was down 1.443, with crude oil $1.50/barrel lower.

The Seam reported 66 bales of online sales on January 20 at an average price of 51.52 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 80 points on 1/20 at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 68 points from the previous week on Thursday afternoon at 53.98 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.66, up 6 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 68.78, up 15 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.81, up 19 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.