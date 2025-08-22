Cotton Popping Higher at Midday with Outside Support

Cotton futures are trading with contracts up 44 to 60 points at Friday’s midday. The outside markets are supportive, as the US dollar index is back down $0.911 on the day to $97.590, with crude oil futures $0.14 higher.

Export Sales data from Thursday indicated the marketing year commitments in the first couple weeks of 2025/26 at 3.233 million RB, down 25% from last year. That is also 29% of the USDA forecast export total and lags the 46% average sales pace for this time of year.

The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points at 78.90 cents on August 21. ICE cotton stocks were down 532 bales on 8/21 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points on Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.33, up 44 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.01, up 59 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.69, up 59 points

