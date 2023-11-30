Cotton Off Overnight Highs into Day Trade

Cotton traded higher into the day session but futures sit just 6 to 7 points in the black after fading 50 points from the overnight highs. After seeing a 110 point trading range from -30 to +80, cotton futures ended the midweek session with losses of 1 to 6 points. OI data from ICE suggests the December contract has just 93 active contracts, with ~789 deliveries so far.

USDA reported 185,312 bales were classed on 11/28, for a WTD total of 521k bales.

The Seam confirmed 11,937 bales were sold in that online market on 11/28, the largest single day sale since August 30. The average selling price from The Seam was 78.54 cents, a 1-month high. The Cotlook A Index was 155 points weaker to 89.45 for 11/28. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, and will be updated by USDA this afternoon after the close. ICE certified stocks stand at 87,769 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 78.59, down 1 point, currently down 1 point

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.59, down 1 point, currently up 8 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.23, down 1 point, currently up 7 points

