Cotton Off Lows but Still Red

Front month cotton futures are over a penny off the session lows, but still 3 points weaker in the Dec contract. The other futures are 30 to 93 points in the red.

NASS showed 82% of the cotton crop’s bolls were open as of 10/8 – matching the average pace. The weekly update put harvest pace at 25%, up 7% points for the week and 1% point ahead of average. Weekly Conditions improved 7 points on the Brugler500 Index to 275. TN was up the most, with AZ and TX improvements also noted.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.4, down 5 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.84, down 42 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.71, down 51 points

