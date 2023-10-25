News & Insights

Cotton Off Highs, Still in the Black for Midday

October 25, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Futures have faded back from their initial Wednesday strength, but are still trading higher for the day. Dec is up by 88 points for midday.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/24 recovered by 115 points to 94.35 cents/lb.  The AWP for cotton is 69.82 cents. The ICE certified stocks were 63,324.

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 83.93, up 100 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 85.63, up 95 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 86.48, up 91 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

