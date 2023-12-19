Cotton Off Highs, Still In Black for Midday

Midday cotton futures are trading 13 to 35 points in the black. The March contract was up by as much as 77 points earlier in the session.

ABARES expects a 44% decrease yr/yr for cotton area in Queensland (288k MT production) and a 20% drop for New South Wales area (619k MT production) via the December update citing expected El Nino dryness. USDA’s Crop Explorer’s WMO shows cotton area thus far remains above the seasonal average. ABARES has yields above trend, citing a larger portion of the crop in irrigation.

The 10/15 Cotlook A Index was 35 points weaker to 90.95 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed the 94,932 cash bales sold during the week averaged 77.27 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.44, up 34 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.27, up 38 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.78, up 34 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.