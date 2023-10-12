Cotton Off Highs, Slightly Red at Midday

The midday prints show cotton has backed off form early session gains and is sitting within 10 points of UNCH in the red. Dec has seen a 156 point range on the day so far. USDA’s cash average price for cotton was left at 80 cents/lb in the monthly update.

USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports had a 19 lb/acre reduction to yield – notably with a +207,000 in KS and a –131,000 in MO, TX was –54. That left the production number at 12.82 million bales, 310k smaller for the month. Exports were lowered by 100k bales to 12.2 million. On net stocks tightened 200k bales to 2.8 million.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.38, up 33 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.95, up 26 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.67, up 10 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

