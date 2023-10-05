Cotton Off Highs into Day Session

Cotton futures are trading mixed within 5 points of UNCH ahead of the release of the weekly FAS Export Sales data. Overnight, Dec was up by 51 points. On Wednesday, cotton futures dropped 40 to 54 points. Dec was sitting at a 14 point loss for the week as traders went home on Wednesday.

The Seam reported 1,826 bales were sold online for an average gross price of 81.49 cents on 10/2. The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb., effective through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.01, down 42 points, currently up 5 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.86, down 41 points, currently up 3 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.39, down 50 points, currently down 1 point

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.