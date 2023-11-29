Cotton Off Highs, Holding Neutral Gains for Midday

The midday cotton board is 2 to 7 points in the black, though futures are off their highs by nearly a penny. OI data from ICE suggests the December contract has just 93 active contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was 155 points weaker to 89.45 for 11/28. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 78.82, up 22 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.73, up 13 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.39, up 15 points

